New York Weather: Nor’easter storm threatens rush hour commute; New Jersey, Connecticut to see 3 inches of snow

Commuters across the Northeast, including New York City, are bracing for a potentially messy Tuesday morning as a Nor’easter is set to move in, bringing a mix of rain and snow, as reported by New York Post.

The storm is expected to reach the New York metropolitan area around 6 AM on Tuesday, coinciding directly with the morning rush hour. Forecasters warn that a wintry mix of snow flurries and rain will create slick and hazardous conditions on the roads.

“NYC is likely to get a continuous 12-16 hours of rain and or snow,” FOX meteorologist Cody Braud told the NYPost. “Both the morning and evening commutes will face impacts.”

Nor’easter: What will be its impact While the storm will make travel difficult, the effects will vary significantly between urban centres and surrounding regions.

New York City and Major US Cities: Snow accumulation is not expected in the city. The mix will quickly change to rain alone by approximately 9 AM. However, the rain is forecast to persist throughout the day, ensuring roads remain wet and slick into the evening commute. Temperatures will hover in the mid-30s and low 40s. Major cities like Baltimore, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Boston are expected to experience similar conditions.

Suburbs: Snow accumulation is likely outside the core metropolitan areas. Northern New Jersey, the Lower Hudson Valley, and Connecticut could see up to three inches of snow. Coastal Jersey is also preparing for between one and three inches. Areas farther north, specifically between Albany and Bangor, Maine, could receive the heaviest snowfall, with totals potentially reaching eight inches. Long Island is forecast to see rain, with up to two inches expected, but little to no snow accumulation.

The entire weather system is anticipated to clear out of the metro area by Wednesday morning.

“The latest forecast calls for the storm to move into the Northeast late Monday night, but primarily be a Tuesday storm. The rain and snow will last for the entire day before clearing out early Wednesday morning,” Braud said.