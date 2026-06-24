New York Democratic Primaries: Who won, who lost and why Zohran Mamdani emerged as the big winner

New York City's Democratic congressional primaries delivered a major political shake-up, with candidates backed by Mayor Zohran Mamdani defeating several establishment figures and demonstrating the growing strength of the Democratic Party's progressive wing.

The results are being viewed as a significant victory for Mamdani, whose influence has expanded rapidly since his surprise rise to power.

Who won? Brad Lander defeats Dan Goldman

Former New York City Comptroller Brad Lander defeated incumbent Representative Dan Goldman in New York's 10th Congressional District.

The contest was heavily influenced by debate over the Gaza war. Lander ran to Goldman's left, calling for an end to U.S. military aid to Israel and taking a more critical stance toward Israeli military actions.

Darializa Avila Chevalier defeats Adriano Espaillat

One of the night's biggest upsets came in New York's 13th Congressional District, where first-time candidate Darializa Avila Chevalier defeated five-term Congressman Adriano Espaillat.

Avila Chevalier, a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), campaigned as an outsider and drew support from younger progressive voters.

Claire Valdez wins open seat

State Assembly member Claire Valdez won the Democratic primary for New York's 7th Congressional District.

Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso, who had been endorsed by retiring Representative Nydia Velazquez.

Valdez campaigned on strengthening unions, immigrant rights and a Green New Deal-style agenda.

Micah Lasher wins crowded Manhattan race

In the race to replace retiring Representative Jerrold Nadler, state Assembly member Micah Lasher emerged victorious.

Unlike the other races, Mamdani did not endorse a candidate in this contest.

Who lost? Dan Goldman

Dan Goldman, a two-term congressman and former federal prosecutor, became one of the highest-profile incumbents to lose. Despite having one of the most liberal voting records in Congress, he was outflanked from the left by Lander.

Adriano Espaillat

Espaillat's defeat was perhaps the most surprising result of the night. As chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and a longtime political figure, he was widely viewed as a powerful incumbent. His loss highlighted growing dissatisfaction among progressive voters.

Antonio Reynoso

Despite backing from Velazquez and sections of the Democratic establishment, Reynoso failed to stop Valdez's insurgent campaign.

Jack Schlossberg

Jack Schlossberg, grandson of President John F. Kennedy, failed in his bid for Congress in the 12th District race. He lost to Lasher in a crowded field.

Why is Zohran Mamdani the biggest winner? Although his name was not on the ballot, Mamdani emerged as the primary's central figure.

The 34-year-old mayor actively campaigned for Lander, Valdez and Avila Chevalier, all of whom won. He also helped several state-level candidates secure victories.

From mayor to kingmaker Since taking office, Mamdani has promoted a progressive agenda centered on:

-Housing affordability

-Higher taxes on the wealthy

-Workers' rights

-Expanded social programs

-Immigration protections

-Stronger criticism of Israeli policies in Gaza

A challenge to the Democratic establishment The victories represent a setback for establishment Democrats, including House Democratic leaders who backed some of the losing candidates.

Several of Mamdani's allies openly campaigned on issues such as:

-Taxing the rich

-Abolishing ICE

-Expanding labour protections

-Cutting US military support for Israel

Why did these races matter nationally? The New York primaries highlighted growing divisions within the Democratic Party over:

Israel and Gaza

The conflict in Gaza became a defining issue in several races, with progressive candidates criticizing US support for Israel and establishment candidates taking more traditional Democratic positions.

Immigration

ICE detentions and immigration enforcement emerged as major campaign issues, particularly among progressive candidates.

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