New York's LaGuardia airport shut after Air Canada Express flight collides with ground vehicle; several injured

Operations at New York’s LaGuardia Airport were suspended following a collision between an arriving Air Canada Express CRJ-900 and a ground vehicle on Runway 4. The Air Canada Express aircraft, operating a service from Montreal, reportedly struck a fire truck during landing, according to early accounts and flight-tracking data from Flightradar24.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that New York City's LaGuardia Airport has been closed and a stop-ground order has been issued following a collision between a plane and a fire truck.

View full Image View full Image Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has confirmed that New York City's LaGuardia Airport has been closed and a stop-ground order has been issued following a collision between a plane and a fire truck.

Audio circulating alongside preliminary visual reconstructions suggests air traffic control repeatedly instructed both the aircraft crew and the ground vehicle to halt moments before the impact.

Unconfirmed reports citing New York Fire Department state that five red tag firefighters and over 100 passengers injured in the incident. Further heavy ARFF deployment continues in LaGuardia airport.

Initial reports indicate multiple injuries, including several firefighters and passengers on board, with some described as critical, although details remain provisional.

The Federal Aviation Administration subsequently issued a ground stop for all flights at the airport as emergency services responded and investigations commenced into the circumstances surrounding the incident.