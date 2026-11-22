Pop superstar Taylor Swift is among the wealthy property owners who could face a higher tax bill under New York City's new levy on expensive second homes. According to Department of Finance records cited by Business Insider, Swift is likely to owe just over $133,000 in pied-à-terre tax on her New York properties.

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The new levy is expected to apply from January 1. Updated Department of Finance documents show the amounts that owners of eligible second homes in the city are being asked to pay.

Swift's estimated bill includes nearly $71,000 for the Tribeca penthouses she purchased for $19.95 million in 2014. Another roughly $62,000 relates to her townhouse next door. She bought the townhouse and an adjoining unit in the building where she owns the penthouse in 2017 for a combined $27.75 million, Business Insider reported.

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The additional tax would more than double the property taxes recorded for the homes, taking Swift's total annual bill to $205,750.

"It sure looks like she's getting a good deal relative to what it could be in a couple of years," real estate appraiser Jonathan Miller told Business Insider.

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What is New York City's pied-à-terre tax? New York City's pied-à-terre tax, estimated to generate more than $500 million, received approval from state lawmakers in May after years of proposals.

The levy is designed to apply to one-, two- and three-family homes valued at more than $5 million, as well as condominiums worth over $1 million, provided they are not the owner's primary residence, rental properties or being used by relatives.

Its implementation has moved forward despite legal challenges from wealthy property owners seeking to block the measure.

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Manhattan accounts for most of the properties facing the levy The tax is concentrated largely on properties in Manhattan, according to an analysis by Tom Flaschen, a former trader at Jane Street who writes a newsletter on New York City law and policy.

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Flaschen wrote that an analysis of public bills showed that $563 million in taxes had been levied on 7,489 homes, most of which were condominiums.

The revenue could help fund some of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's priorities. However, against the city's $129 billion budget, the amount represents a relatively small share.

The levy has already faced opposition from wealthy New Yorkers who do not live in the city full-time. Business Insider's James Rodriguez previously reported that some part-time residents had been contacting tax advisers and lawyers to understand how the measure would affect their properties.

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Legal challenges have not stopped the tax rollout Homeowners have filed lawsuits seeking to stop the levy, but none has blocked its rollout so far.

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Earlier this month, an Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court ruled in favour of the tax in a case challenging the initial publication of potential tax rolls and letters sent to homeowners informing them that they might have to pay it.

A separate lawsuit challenging the underlying constitutionality of the tax was filed by billionaire Steve Wynn and former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Arguments in the case are scheduled for December.

For now, owners who do not move into their properties full-time or arrange a legitimate lease for an immediate family member could be required to pay the levy.

For Swift, the estimated tax expense of around $200,000 represents just 0.01% of her reported $2 billion net worth.

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About the Author Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital co...Read More ✕ Anjali Thakur Anjali Thakur is a Senior Assistant Editor with Mint, reporting on trending news, entertainment and health, with a focus on stories driving digital conversations. Her work involves spotting early signals across news cycles and social media, sharpening stories for SEO and Google Discover, and mentoring young editors in digital-first newsroom practices. She is known for turning fast-moving developments—whether news-driven or culture-led—into clear, tightly edited journalism without compromising editorial rigour.



Before joining Mint, she was Deputy News Editor at NDTV.com, where she led the Trending section and covered viral news, breaking developments and human-interest stories. She has also worked as Chief Sub-Editor at India.com (Zee Media) and as Senior Correspondent with Exchange4media and Hindustan Times’ HT City, reporting on media, advertising, entertainment, health, lifestyle and popular culture.



Anjali holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Miranda House, and is currently pursuing an MBA, strengthening her understanding of business strategy and digital media economics. Her writing balances newsroom discipline with a clear instinct for what resonates with readers.