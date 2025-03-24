New Jersey teen is facing multiple charges, including first-degree and second-degree murder, after allegedly killing a Newark detective and wounding another in a shocking shooting on March 7. The incident, which involved 29 bullets, was set in motion less than an hour earlier when the teen posted a video of a ghost gun on Instagram, flashing the weapon in an apparent attempt to intimidate a rival, The New York Post has learnt.

Instagram video of ghost gun caught police attention The teen, identified as a 14-year-old from Newark, shared the Instagram live video around 5:50 p.m., displaying a firearm equipped with a conversion device that enabled it to fire multiple rounds with one pull of the trigger. Law enforcement sources revealed that the teen had a history of criminal activity and had been on police radar for various offenses, including robbery.

"He was seen flashing, showing off the gun on Instagram live," a law enforcement source told The Post. Authorities had been monitoring the teen's social media activities in connection with ongoing investigations, which led them to respond quickly to his post.

Police respond, gunfire erupts After reviewing the video, Newark police officers identified the location and responded to the scene in an unmarked vehicle. As the teen walked with a group of other kids near White Castle, officers approached and identified themselves as police. The teen immediately turned and opened fire.

“He saw them, turned around, and started shooting right away,” the source said.

Detective Azcona killed, partner injured Detective Joseph Azcona, 26, a five-year veteran of the Newark Police Department, was tragically killed in the incident. He was sitting in his patrol car when he was struck by gunfire and never had the chance to exit the vehicle. Azcona's partner, who was also shot, suffered severe injuries, including damage to his liver and intestines, requiring surgery. He was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Teenager hospitalised, faces murder charges The teen, who was hit in the leg and arm during the exchange of gunfire, is still in the hospital. He faces charges for the murder of Detective Azcona, as well as for the wounding of his partner and other related crimes. The Essex County Prosecutor's Office confirmed the teenager's hospitalization and ongoing investigation.

Ongoing investigation Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting. With the teen's history of arrests and the alarming use of social media to flaunt dangerous weapons, officials are grappling with the intersection of social media influence and violent crime.

