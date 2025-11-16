Newark, New Jersey mass shooting: Two killed, three injured; Mayor urges gunman to surrender

Two people — a 21-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy — were killed in a mass shooting on Chancellor Avenue in Newark, with three others injured but in stable condition. Mayor Ras Baraka called it a “dark and devastating day” and urged the gunman to surrender.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated16 Nov 2025, 09:54 PM IST
investigators are seeking public assistance as no arrests have been made. A $10,000 reward has been offered for information that helps solve the case.
A tragic mass shooting in Newark on Saturday evening (November 15) left two people dead — including a 10-year-old boy — and three others wounded, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. on Chancellor Avenue. A 21-year-old woman died from her injuries, while a 10-year-old boy was also fatally shot.

Three others — an 11-year-old boy, a 19-year-old man, and a 60-year-old man — are reported to be in stable condition at University Hospital.

Mayor Baraka: “A dark and devastating day in Newark”

Newark Mayor Ras Baraka condemned the violence and urged the gunman to come surrender.

“Today was a dark and devastating day in Newark as a small child fell to his death from an apartment window this afternoon and two more innocent souls died in a shooting on Chancellor Avenue,” he said.

The mayor described the victims as “innocent souls” and said the community is reeling from the loss.

“Our city mourns the loss of the baby, and the depraved and senseless killing of a 21-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy taken from their parents as their young lives were just blossoming,” Baraka added.

Call for justice

The mayor vowed that the city would not rest until the shooter is caught.

“We will not rest until there is justice for the parents and families left behind in unspeakable pain and grief,” he said.

He urged the suspect to surrender: “We urge the killer to turn himself in, as there is no safe place to hide.”

Governor Murphy responds

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said he had been briefed on the shooting. “Please pray for the victims and their families,” he wrote on X.

Investigation underway

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed that no arrests had been made as of Sunday morning, and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Tips Line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC (1-877-847-7432).

Reward announced

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, the prosecutor’s office said.

