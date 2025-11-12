Newly released Epstein–Maxwell emails include multiple references to Trump, House Democrats say

Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, had mentioned Donald Trump by name multiple times in emails exchanged over the last 15 years with his associate Ghislaine Maxwell and Trump biographer Michael Wolff, as per emails released by Democrats on the House Oversight Committee.

According to the newly released emails, the messages to Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted of sex trafficking after Epstein’s death, and the author Michael Wolff include conversations in which Epstein asserts Trump spent significant time with a woman whom Oversight Democrats describe as a victim of Epstein’s sex trafficking.

What did the new Epstein-Trump mails reveal? In one of the messages, Epstein even allegedly wrote that Trump “knew about the girls,” apparently referencing Trump’s past statement that he had banned Epstein from Mar-a-Lago for allegedly approaching young women working there.

In another email dated April 2, 2011, Epstein emailed Maxwell, “i want you to realize that that dog that hasn’t barked is trump.. (REDACTED) spent hours at my house with him, he has never once been mentioned. police chief. etc. im 75 % there," reported CNN.

To the thread, Ghislaine Maxwell responded that she had been "thinking about that…”

Meanwhile, President Trump, to date, has repeatedly denied having knowledge of Epstein’s activities, which included the operation of a sex-trafficking ring that procured teen girls for wealthy and influential associates.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Donald Trump's ties with Jeffrey Epstein have come under scrutiny amid an intensifying debate in Washington over when — or if — the federal government will release its files on the late sex offender, who died in prison in 2019.

The issue flared up again earlier this year when Trump’s own Justice Department reaffirmed that Epstein’s death was a suicide and said it would not be releasing any further details about the case

Prior to the latest emails, Democrats on the House Oversight Committee had unveiled an image of a birthday note allegedly written by Trump, after obtaining documents and communications from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, in September 2025.

When Democrats revealed Trump's birthday note to Epstein Trump's alleged ‘birthday note’ to Epstein was written inside a purported outline of a woman's body.

The Epstein letter said, “Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?” and ends with “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday—and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Democrats have accused the White House of covering up Trump’s alleged involvement and have consistently called on Pam Bondi, Trump’s attorney general, to release documents about the scandal which have come to be known as the Epstein Files.