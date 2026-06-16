Newsom accuses Trump of targeting him for 2028 run: ‘They are simply trying to find a crime’

California Governor Gavin Newsom has accused the US Justice Department of launching a politically motivated investigation into him and his wife, alleging that the Trump administration is using federal agencies to target him amid speculation about a potential 2028 presidential run.

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In a video posted on X, Newsom said federal authorities had expanded their inquiry beyond professional associates into his personal network.

‘They’re coming after me’: Newsom’s allegation “Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets,” Newsom said. “He’s coming after me because I’m considering running for president… and because he hates that I’ve consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit.”

He also claimed that federal agents had contacted people close to him.

Newsom said agents “have knocked on the doors of my friends and former employees, and have asked for records,” adding that the investigation appears to have expanded into “increasingly personal matters involving the Governor's family and professional network.”

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Justice Department probe under scrutiny The full scope of any Justice Department inquiry remains unclear. According to AP, a person familiar with the matter denied there was a probe specifically targeting Newsom, but said multiple federal investigations were underway involving individuals in his orbit, including one linked to his wife’s taxes.

The person as per the news report said the inquiries began following whistleblower complaints in California and were not initiated by political leadership in Washington.

‘Hit list’ claim and political escalation Newsom framed the investigation as part of a broader pattern of political retaliation.

“One by one, anyone who has challenged Donald Trump has ended up on his hit list, and today I proudly join that list,” he said in the video.

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The allegations come as Trump has previously criticized Newsom publicly and intensified pressure on California over policy disputes, including immigration and environmental regulations.

Wife of governor reacts Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the governor’s wife, said the reported investigation reflects a broader abuse of power.

“There are clearly no boundaries to what Donald Trump will do to get his way or to challenge those who get in his way,” she said in a statement.

Longstanding political rivalry Newsom, a term-limited governor and widely seen as a potential Democratic presidential contender in 2028, has frequently clashed with Trump over issues including immigration policy, climate regulations, and congressional redistricting.

The tensions have intensified as both sides engage in legal and political battles, with California filing multiple lawsuits against the federal government during Trump’s second term.

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DOJ controversy The case adds to a wider political debate over the Justice Department’s independence, with critics alleging the agency is being used to pursue Trump’s perceived adversaries.

Former officials including James Comey, Letitia James, and John Brennan have also faced investigations or legal action in recent months, further fueling concerns over politicization of federal law enforcement.

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