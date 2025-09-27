Nexstar lifts Jimmy Kimmel Live! blackout after Disney dispute, hours after Sinclair deal

Nexstar Media Group said Friday that “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will return to its ABC affiliates tonight, ending a blackout that began last week that triggered a standoff with Disney.

In a dramatic turn of events, Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to viewers across the United States after a week-long blackout, following separate agreements reached by Nexstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group. The late-night programme, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will once again be available nationwide after both media giants resolved their disputes with ABC parent company Disney.

The move restores coverage to more than 70 ABC stations collectively owned by the two broadcasters.

Why was Jimmy Kimmel Live! pulled from the air? The blackout began last week after Jimmy Kimmel made controversial remarks about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s alleged killer and supporters of former President Donald Trump. Both Nexstar and Sinclair responded by pulling the show from their networks, escalating tensions with Disney.

Sinclair, in particular, had set strict conditions for reinstatement. The company demanded “an on-air apology and donation to Turning Point USA” before agreeing to resume broadcasts. However, a source close to the matter told The Post that Disney “made no editorial or content concessions to Sinclair.”

What prompted the broadcasters to reverse course? The standoff began to thaw on Friday when Sinclair announced that it would once again air Jimmy Kimmel Live! across its 40 ABC affiliates, including stations in Washington, D.C. Hours later, Nexstar followed suit, bringing the programme back to its 30 ABC stations and ensuring full national coverage.

In a statement, Sinclair highlighted the factors behind its decision:

“Our objective throughout this process has been to ensure that programming remains accurate and engaging for the widest possible audience,” the company said.

Sinclair added that its initial move was influenced by “viewer and advertiser feedback,” as well as “troubling acts of violence,” including a recent shooting at an ABC station in Sacramento.

How has Donald Trump reacted? US President Donald Trump has been a vocal critic of both Kimmel and Disney throughout the dispute. Earlier this week, he lashed out on his social media platform, Truth Social, writing:

“Let Jimmy Kimmel rot in his bad ratings.”

Trump had previously condemned Disney’s decision to lift Kimmel’s four-day suspension, calling the reinstatement a “disgrace.”

What does this mean for Disney and the late-night show? For Disney, the resolution represents a significant win, as Jimmy Kimmel Live! is now fully restored to its late-night slot across the nation without having to alter its content or issue public concessions.

The quick succession of announcements from Sinclair and Nexstar suggests that mounting pressure from viewers, advertisers, and the broader media landscape played a pivotal role in breaking the impasse.