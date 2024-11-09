Niagara Falls suicides: Woman jumps into waterfall days after New York mom and children, police search ongoing

An unidentified woman jumped into Niagara Falls on November 6, following a similar incident involving a mother and her two children a week earlier. Despite search efforts, the woman remains missing. 

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Published9 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST
An unidentified woman jumped into the Niagara Falls from the Horseshoe Falls area this week, days after a local mom leaped into the rapids with her two children, according to the Niagara Gazette.
An unidentified woman jumped into the Niagara Falls from the Horseshoe Falls area this week, days after a local mom leaped into the rapids with her two children, according to the Niagara Gazette.(AP Photo / Seth Weni)

An unidentified woman jumped into the Niagara Falls from the Horseshoe Falls area in the afternoon on November 6, according to the Niagara Gazette. This comes a week after a local mother jumped into the falls with her two children (9 years and months infant).

The report cited New York State Park Police to add that despite search by authorities at the lower Niagara Gorge area, the woman has not yet been found.

Mother Jumps With Children, Including 5-Month-Old

A 33-year-old mother, identified as Chaianti Means by the New York Post, jumped into the Niagara Falls with her two children, a 9-year-old and 5-month-old, AP reported citing the New York state police.

Police added that they responded to calls at around 9 pm on October 28 and search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful. Investigations are ongoing.

As per police details, the family intentionally jumped off the rail on Luna Island, a small island between the American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls that, along with the Horseshoe Falls, make up the popular tourist draw, the AP report said.

The Niagara Gazette identified Means children as Roman Rossman, son aged 9 and Mecca Means, daughter aged 5 months. All are presumed dead.

“Due to information, we do know it was an intentional act, but the reason why is a tougher answer,” New York State Trooper James O’Callaghan, a State Police public information officer said during a press conference as per the Gazette report.

Suicides A Cause for Concern

The Gazette noted that two suicides weeks apart raised concerns over mental health and well-being and urged society-based action to reach out and aid those in need.

According to the NY Post, a mother had also jumped into the Niagara Gorge with her five-year-old son in 2023. While the died in the fall, rescuers were able to save the boy.

Suicide Helplines

  • For India: If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please reach out on the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
  • For the US: Please reach out on the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

(With inputs from AP)

First Published:9 Nov 2024, 09:11 AM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsNiagara Falls suicides: Woman jumps into waterfall days after New York mom and children, police search ongoing

