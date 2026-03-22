Nicholas Brendon, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star, dies at 54

Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role as Xander Harris in the television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 54.
In a statement, his family said Brendon passed away in his sleep on Friday. No further details about the cause of death were immediately shared.
The statement from his family read, “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”
Brendon rose to fame in the late 1990s with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, where he played Xander Harris, one of the central characters and a close friend of the show’s lead. The series became widely popular and developed a strong fan following, with Brendon’s character known for bringing humour and emotional depth to the story.
He later appeared in a number of television projects, including a recurring role as Kevin Lynch in the crime drama Criminal Minds. Over the years, he remained a familiar face to audiences through guest appearances and fan conventions.
Brendon’s career also saw periods of personal difficulty, which he spoke about publicly. Despite this, he continued to engage with fans and remained closely associated with his work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.
Tributes from fans and colleagues have begun to appear online, remembering him for his performances and his role in one of television’s most recognised series.
Sarah Michelle Geller, his co-star on Buffy, also wrote a sweet note for the late actor on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Brendon, she wrote, ““They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me” I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky (sic).”
He is survived by his family, who have asked for privacy during this time.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.