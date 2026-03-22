Nicholas Brendon, ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star, dies at 54

Actor Nicholas Brendon, best known for his role as Xander Harris in the television series Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has died at the age of 54.

Nicholas Brendon dies at 54 In a statement, his family said Brendon passed away in his sleep on Friday. No further details about the cause of death were immediately shared.

The statement from his family read, “We are heartbroken to share the passing of our brother and son, Nicholas Brendon. He passed in his sleep of natural causes. Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years. In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans. He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was. While it’s no secret that Nicholas had struggles in the past, he was on medications and treatment to manage his diagnosis and he was optimistic about the future at the time of his passing. Our family asks for privacy during this time as we grieve his loss and celebrate the life of a man who lived with intensity, imagination, and heart. Thank you to everyone who has shown love and support.”

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More about Nicholas Brendon Brendon rose to fame in the late 1990s with Buffy the Vampire Slayer, where he played Xander Harris, one of the central characters and a close friend of the show’s lead. The series became widely popular and developed a strong fan following, with Brendon’s character known for bringing humour and emotional depth to the story.

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He later appeared in a number of television projects, including a recurring role as Kevin Lynch in the crime drama Criminal Minds. Over the years, he remained a familiar face to audiences through guest appearances and fan conventions.

Brendon’s career also saw periods of personal difficulty, which he spoke about publicly. Despite this, he continued to engage with fans and remained closely associated with his work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Tributes from fans and colleagues have begun to appear online, remembering him for his performances and his role in one of television’s most recognised series.

Sarah Michelle Geller, his co-star on Buffy, also wrote a sweet note for the late actor on Instagram. Sharing a picture with Brendon, she wrote, ““They’ll never know how tough it is to be the one who isn’t chosen. To live so near to the spotlight, and never step in it. But I know. I see more than anybody realizes, because nobody’s watching me” I saw you Nicky. I know you are at peace, in that big rocking chair in the sky (sic).”

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He is survived by his family, who have asked for privacy during this time.