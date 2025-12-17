Nick Reiner appears in LA Court facing murder charges for parents’ killing; arraignment scheduled for January 7

Nick Reiner, 32, the son of acclaimed Hollywood director Rob Reiner, appeared at a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday (December 17) to face charges over the killing of his parents. The arraignment is scheduled for January 7, according to the Attorney’s office.

Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from the stabbing deaths of his 78-year-old father, filmmaker Rob Reiner, and his 70-year-old mother, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, at their Brentwood home.

Argument preceded killings Authorities reported that Reiner had argued with his parents at a Hollywood party the night before the incident. The bodies were discovered on Sunday afternoon by the couple’s daughter. Nick Reiner has a known history of substance abuse dating back to his teenage years.

Rob Reiner’s celebrated Hollywood career Rob Reiner, renowned for directing Hollywood classics such as When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, and Stand By Me, was also a former actor, famously portraying Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the 1970s sitcom All in the Family. His contributions earned him critical acclaim and a lasting legacy in film.

Hollywood and political leaders pay tribute The deaths have prompted widespread tributes from the entertainment community and political figures. Actor-director Ben Stiller described Rob Reiner as “a kind caring person who was really really funny,” while former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama expressed heartbreak over the tragedy. California Governor Gavin Newsom noted that Reiner had “made California a better place.”

Trump’s controversial remarks draw attention US President Donald Trump also commented, controversially suggesting that Reiner’s criticism of him contributed to the deaths, referencing what he called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”