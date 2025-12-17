Subscribe

Nick Reiner appears in LA Court facing murder charges for parents’ killing; arraignment scheduled for January 7

Rob Reiner, acclaimed director of films like A Few Good Men and This Is Spinal Tap, and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found dead at their Brentwood home following an argument with their son, Nick Reiner, who has a history of substance abuse.

Written By Ravi Hari
Updated17 Dec 2025, 11:20 PM IST
Advertisement
Alan Jackson, attorney of Nick Reiner, rights, speaks in court to defend Reiner on murder charges for the killing of his parents Rob and Michele Weiner on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)
Alan Jackson, attorney of Nick Reiner, rights, speaks in court to defend Reiner on murder charges for the killing of his parents Rob and Michele Weiner on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, Pool)(AP)

Nick Reiner, 32, the son of acclaimed Hollywood director Rob Reiner, appeared at a Los Angeles courthouse on Wednesday (December 17) to face charges over the killing of his parents. The arraignment is scheduled for January 7, according to the Attorney’s office.

Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with the special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. If convicted, he could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty.

Prosecutors say the charges stem from the stabbing deaths of his 78-year-old father, filmmaker Rob Reiner, and his 70-year-old mother, photographer Michele Singer Reiner, at their Brentwood home.

Advertisement

Argument preceded killings

Authorities reported that Reiner had argued with his parents at a Hollywood party the night before the incident. The bodies were discovered on Sunday afternoon by the couple’s daughter. Nick Reiner has a known history of substance abuse dating back to his teenage years.

Rob Reiner’s celebrated Hollywood career

Rob Reiner, renowned for directing Hollywood classics such as When Harry Met Sally, A Few Good Men, This Is Spinal Tap, The Princess Bride, and Stand By Me, was also a former actor, famously portraying Michael “Meathead” Stivic on the 1970s sitcom All in the Family. His contributions earned him critical acclaim and a lasting legacy in film.

Hollywood and political leaders pay tribute

The deaths have prompted widespread tributes from the entertainment community and political figures. Actor-director Ben Stiller described Rob Reiner as “a kind caring person who was really really funny,” while former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama expressed heartbreak over the tragedy. California Governor Gavin Newsom noted that Reiner had “made California a better place.”

Advertisement

Trump’s controversial remarks draw attention

US President Donald Trump also commented, controversially suggesting that Reiner’s criticism of him contributed to the deaths, referencing what he called “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

The case has drawn national attention, with the legal proceedings now set to unfold as Nick Reiner prepares for his arraignment in January.

 
 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
Business NewsNewsUs NewsNick Reiner appears in LA Court facing murder charges for parents’ killing; arraignment scheduled for January 7
Read Next Story