Nick Reiner pleads not guilty in murder case of parents Rob and Michele Reiner

Nick Reiner, the son of acclaimed Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner and photographer Michele Singer Reiner, pleaded not guilty on Monday to charges related to the fatal stabbing of his parents at their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

Hochman said the preliminary hearing in the case is likely to be postponed because of the large amount of evidence involved.

Judge Sam Ohta has been assigned to oversee the case going forward.

Reiner is currently being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles. He was arrested at around 9:15 p.m. on December 14, several hours after his sister discovered the bodies of their parents.

Reiner, 32, appeared briefly before a judge in Los Angeles Superior Court, where he spoke only once to acknowledge a future hearing date scheduled for April 29. He faces two counts of first-degree murder with special circumstances, a charge that could result in life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty if prosecutors decide to pursue capital punishment.

Authorities allege that Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were stabbed multiple times inside their Brentwood residence on December 14, 2025. Emergency responders arrived at the home following a medical aid call and discovered both victims dead from what investigators later confirmed were multiple sharp-force injuries.

Nick Reiner was arrested later that same day near the University of Southern California and has remained in custody without bail since then. Prosecutors formally charged him with two counts of murder, citing the alleged use of a deadly weapon and the killing of more than one victim as aggravating factors.

While officials have not publicly disclosed a clear motive, reports suggest tensions within the family in the days leading up to the killings. Investigators have examined an argument that reportedly occurred at a holiday gathering the night before the deaths, though authorities have cautioned against drawing conclusions while the case remains under investigation.

Nick Reiner’s personal history has also become part of the public discussion surrounding the case. Media reports indicate he had struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues in the past and had previously been under a legal conservatorship. He had collaborated with his father on creative projects, including a semi-autobiographical film inspired by his recovery journey.

Rob Reiner was widely respected in Hollywood as the director behind films such as Stand by Me, When Harry Met Sally…, and A Few Good Men. Beyond cinema, he was known for his political activism and advocacy work. Michele Singer Reiner, a photographer and producer, was also active in social causes and creative projects. Their deaths prompted tributes from across the entertainment industry and political circles, with many describing the couple as influential cultural figures.