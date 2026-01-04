Nigeria violence: 30 dead, several kidnapped after gang raid in Niger state village

A raid by armed gangs in north-central state in Nigeria has led to the killing of 30 individuals and kidnapping of several others, local police were reported as saying on Sunday by news agency AFP.

This is the same state where hundreds of schoolchildren were kidnapped late last year.

The gangs, which are known locally as 'bandits', invaded the Kasuwan Daji village in Kabe district of Niger State and set fire to a market before looting shops.

"Over 30 victims lost their lives during the attack, some persons were also kidnapped," during the raid on Saturday, Wasiu Abiodun, Niger police spokesman, was quoted as saying by the news agency.

Some of the victims of the violence had their hands tied behind their backs before they were killed, as per pictures and video footage seen by AFP.

Nigeria's history of gang violence Gangs in the northwestern and northcentral parts of Nigeria regularly carry out lootings and mass kidnappings for ransom.

In recent months, the Niger state has been of the hardest to have been hit with such violence.

In November 2025, more than 250 students were seized from a Catholic school by armed gangs in Niger state. A couple of weeks later, authorities announced that the children were released in two batches. However, there has been no official word on whether ransom was paid to the kidnappers.

The Sunday attacks took place less than 20 kilometres from the village of Papiri, where the mass kidnapping occurred in November. The Catholic church in the area said than more than 40 people died in the incident, which is more than the official count given by the police.

"Reports indicate the bandits operated for hours with no security presence," the Catholic Church in Kontagora said on its Facebook page.