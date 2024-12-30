Sean Combs, aka Diddy, faces serious allegations and reported emotional distress during his time in prison. Despite seeking medical observation for a breakdown, his request was denied. Sources have mixed opinions on his state, as he navigates charges of sex trafficking and abuse allegations.

Sean Combs, also known as Diddy, is currently in the spotlight for serious allegations and a reported emotional breakdown during his time at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to RadarOnline.com, Diddy allegedly pleaded with prison guards for medical observation, claiming he was experiencing a breakdown. However, his request was reportedly denied.

Sources revealed that Diddy struggled to cope with spending the Christmas holidays behind bars as he had hoped to secure bail with his high-profile legal team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Spending the holidays behind bars was a nightmare for him. He eventually managed to calm himself down with the meditation technique he's been using while he's been behind bars," one source told the publication.

"It took him a few hours of deep breathing and focusing to get out of the bad space he was in, but he finally managed it," the source added.

Meanwhile, another source close to Diddy denied these claims, insisting that the rapper remained strong despite missing his family, especially during Christmas, which he traditionally spent with his children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Allegations against Sean Diddy Combs Combs was indicted on September 17 on charges of sex trafficking by force, racketeering conspiracy and transporting for prostitution, among others. His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, called the prosecution “unjust" and stated that Combs was innocent with nothing to hide.

The accusations against Combs gained momentum in November when his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura filed a lawsuit in New York, alleging sexual assault, physical abuse and claims that Combs forced her to engage in sexual acts with male workers while he watched.

This is not the first time Combs has faced controversy. Despite his attempts to rebrand as “Brother Love", his history includes numerous allegations of violence and abuse dating back to the 1990s. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}