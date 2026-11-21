Indian national Nikhil Gupta has been sentenced to more than 19 years in prison after he admitted his role in a foiled 2023 plot to kill Khalistani separatist and US citizen Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in of New York.

Gupta was sentenced to 235 months by US District Judge Victor Marrero at a hearing in Manhattan Friday.

According to a statement issued from the US Department of Justice, 55-year-old Gupta, in February 2026, pleaded guilty to three criminal charges linked to a plan to kill Pannun.

Justice Marrero called the plot to kill the US citizen inside the country "an attack on United States sovereignty", according to a Bloomberg report.

How the case unfolded Gupta was taken into custody in the Czech Republic in June 2023 and subsequently extradited to the US. The case forms part of what US prosecutors described as a wider conspiracy that strained relations between India and the US, as well as Canada.

American authorities alleged that Gupta was associated with a network linked to the Indian government that sought to target Sikh separatists living overseas. The allegations also included the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was shot dead by masked assailants outside a Sikh temple in western Canada in June 2023.

According to prosecutors, Gupta recruited a person he believed to be a contract killer to carry out the assassination of Pannun. They alleged that he acted on instructions from Vikash Yadav, an official with India's external intelligence agency. Both Gupta and Yadav were charged with murder-for-hire, conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Yadav remains outside US custody.

"Today's prison sentence reflects the seriousness of Nikhil Gupta's conduct and should serve as a clear warning: the Department of Justice and its law enforcement partners will pursue and hold accountable anyone who attempts to commit violence on US soil or against US citizens," US Attorney Jamie McDonald said in a statement.

What Pannun said about him being a target Pannun, who was the intended target of the alleged assassination, spoke before the judge for approximately 20 minutes. During his address, he criticised the Indian government over what he described as its actions against the Sikh community.

He told the court that the government "wants me dead" because he had "chose[n] the law and the ballot", referring to his "peaceful campaign for a referendum" seeking the establishment of an independent Sikh homeland.