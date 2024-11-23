Nikki Haley calls Tulsi Gabbard a ‘Russian sympathizer’ and rips Kennedy Jr. for lack of healthcare expertise

  • Nikki Haley blasts Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for their controversial stances and lack of qualifications, questioning their suitability for top positions.

Ravi Hari
Updated23 Nov 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Nikki Haley slams Gabbard’s foreign policy views and RFK Jr.’s healthcare inexperience (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
Nikki Haley slams Gabbard’s foreign policy views and RFK Jr.’s healthcare inexperience (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)(AP)

Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, has sharply criticized President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for their cabinet positions in his upcoming administration. Haley, who has been critical of Trump in the past, voiced strong reservations about their qualifications and past political views, particularly regarding their stances on American adversaries.

Haley’s criticism of Tulsi Gabbard

On her SiriusXM show, Nikki Haley Live, Nikki Haley launched a criticism of Tulsi Gabbard, who has been nominated to serve as the next Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard, a former progressive congresswoman from Hawaii, has been slammed for her controversial foreign policy views, including her defense of countries that are considered adversaries to the US.

Haley pointed to Gabbard’s past comments in defense of Russia, Syria, Iran, and China, accusing her of sympathizing with these nations rather than standing firm with American interests. “She’s defended Russia, she’s defended Syria, she’s defended Iran, and she’s defended China,” Haley remarked. She further highlighted Gabbard’s criticism of NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, accusing her of aligning with Russian and Chinese views.

Haley also condemned Gabbard’s 2017 visit to Syria, where she met with President Bashar al-Assad, who is widely criticized for his brutal crackdown on his own people. "This is a job for an honest broker without any pronounced policy biases,” Haley said, calling Gabbard’s actions “disgusting” and accusing her of parroting Russian propaganda.

Haley’s concerns centered around Gabbard’s suitability for overseeing the US intelligence community. Haley expressed that a position of such importance should be held by someone without “pronounced policy biases".

Haley slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Haley also expressed skepticism about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), citing his lack of relevant experience in healthcare. Kennedy, known for his advocacy against vaccines, has been accused of having no formal background in public health.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s hush money sentencing delayed indefinitely

RFK Jr. is not a health guy, he has raised questions about what’s in our food, and I am right there with him, but that’s not his background. He is not educated, trained or practiced in healthcare at all,” Haley said. She further questioned Kennedy’s commitment to policies that align with conservative values, pointing to his past support for liberal Democrats like Al Gore and Hillary Clinton.

“He’s a liberal Democrat, environmental attorney, trial lawyer who will now be overseeing 25% of our federal budget,” she said, warning that his lack of healthcare expertise could lead to unpredictable decisions within HHS.

Also Read | Trump’s fast food days are over? Melania and RFK Jr. have big plans for his diet

Haley’s strained relationship with Trump

Haley’s remarks come amid a strained relationship with US President-elect Donald Trump, despite her previous role as the US Ambassador to the United Nations during his first administration. While Haley initially supported Trump’s candidacy and even endorsed him after he secured the Republican nomination, their relationship soured during the 2024 GOP primary. Haley, who was a strong contender in the Republican race, has publicly criticized Trump’s fitness for office.

Also Read | ‘I was proud to…’: Nikki Haley reacts as Donald Trump removes her from Trump 2.0

Due to their differences, Trump has made it clear that Haley will not be invited to join his second administration, despite earlier speculation that she could be a part of his team. Trump recently dismissed the idea of appointing Haley to a position within his administration, saying he would not offer her a role despite their previous working relationship.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Nov 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsNikki Haley calls Tulsi Gabbard a ‘Russian sympathizer’ and rips Kennedy Jr. for lack of healthcare expertise

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.00870.00
      Chennai
      78,851.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,003.00870.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.