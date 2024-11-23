Nikki Haley calls Tulsi Gabbard a ‘Russian sympathizer’ and rips Kennedy Jr. for lack of healthcare expertise

Nikki Haley, the former US Ambassador to the United Nations, has sharply criticized President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Tulsi Gabbard and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for their cabinet positions in his upcoming administration. Haley, who has been critical of Trump in the past, voiced strong reservations about their qualifications and past political views, particularly regarding their stances on American adversaries.

Haley’s criticism of Tulsi Gabbard On her SiriusXM show, Nikki Haley Live, Nikki Haley launched a criticism of Tulsi Gabbard, who has been nominated to serve as the next Director of National Intelligence. Gabbard, a former progressive congresswoman from Hawaii, has been slammed for her controversial foreign policy views, including her defense of countries that are considered adversaries to the US.

Haley pointed to Gabbard’s past comments in defense of Russia, Syria, Iran, and China, accusing her of sympathizing with these nations rather than standing firm with American interests. “She’s defended Russia, she’s defended Syria, she’s defended Iran, and she’s defended China,” Haley remarked. She further highlighted Gabbard’s criticism of NATO after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, accusing her of aligning with Russian and Chinese views.

Haley also condemned Gabbard’s 2017 visit to Syria, where she met with President Bashar al-Assad, who is widely criticized for his brutal crackdown on his own people. "This is a job for an honest broker without any pronounced policy biases,” Haley said, calling Gabbard’s actions “disgusting” and accusing her of parroting Russian propaganda.

Haley’s concerns centered around Gabbard’s suitability for overseeing the US intelligence community. Haley expressed that a position of such importance should be held by someone without “pronounced policy biases".

Haley slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Haley also expressed skepticism about Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), citing his lack of relevant experience in healthcare. Kennedy, known for his advocacy against vaccines, has been accused of having no formal background in public health.

“RFK Jr. is not a health guy, he has raised questions about what’s in our food, and I am right there with him, but that’s not his background. He is not educated, trained or practiced in healthcare at all,” Haley said. She further questioned Kennedy’s commitment to policies that align with conservative values, pointing to his past support for liberal Democrats like Al Gore and Hillary Clinton.

“He’s a liberal Democrat, environmental attorney, trial lawyer who will now be overseeing 25% of our federal budget,” she said, warning that his lack of healthcare expertise could lead to unpredictable decisions within HHS.

Haley’s strained relationship with Trump Haley’s remarks come amid a strained relationship with US President-elect Donald Trump, despite her previous role as the US Ambassador to the United Nations during his first administration. While Haley initially supported Trump’s candidacy and even endorsed him after he secured the Republican nomination, their relationship soured during the 2024 GOP primary. Haley, who was a strong contender in the Republican race, has publicly criticized Trump’s fitness for office.