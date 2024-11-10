Donald Trump to not invite Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo from Trump administration, former ambassador reacts, ‘I was proud’

Former South Carolina Governor, Nikki Haley reacted for the first time after 2024 US presidential elections winner Donald Trump announced her exclusion from his White House Team. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing a post on X on Sunday, the Indian-origin Republican politician expressed her happiness for her past work as a US ambassador to UN and said, “I was proud to work with President Trump defending America at the United Nations. I wish him, and all who serve, great success in moving us forward to a stronger, safer America over the next four years."

Her social media post also reshared Trumps' X post which announced his decision to exclude her and Mike Pompeo from Trump 2.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I will not be inviting former Ambassador Nikki Haley, or former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, to join the Trump Administration, which is currently in formation," Trump wrote in the post.