Nikki Haley's son Nalin slams Vivek Ramaswamy for ‘blasphemous’ comparison of Holy Trinity to 330 million gods

Nalin Haley, son of former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, lashed out at Vivek Ramaswamy Vivek Ramaswamy – who is running for Ohio Governor election – for allegedly comparing Holy Trinity to 300 million gods. Nalin also accused Ramaswamy of being “blasphemous” for comparing the Christian Holy Trinity to Hindu deities, calling the remark “disrespectful” and “a slap in the face to every Christian.”

He added that if Ramaswamy plans to run for governor in a predominantly Christian state, he should have “the decency to learn our faith and not slander it.”

“Just when you thought it couldn’t get worse. Comparing the Holy Trinity to your 330 million gods is blasphemous, disrespectful, and a slap in the face to every Christian. If you’re gonna run for governor in a state that is Christian, have the decency to learn our faith and not slander it,” Nalin Haley said in a post on X, reacting to a clip of Vivek Ramaswamy from a Turning Point USA event in Montana.

Nalin Haley’s post drew hundreds of reactions from Indian-Americans and other users, many of whom questioned his comments in light of his own Sikh roots – also triggering reaction from Nalin.

One user asked, “What happened to you man? First there aren’t 330 million gods as you claim. And by your definition where does that put ur Sikh grandparents.”

To this, Nalin said, “My Sikh grandparents never disrespected the Christian faith and compared their God to the Holy Trinity.”

Another user remarked, “You are being unnecessarily harsh (with wrong facts) towards his Hindu faith. Very un-Christian behaviour, sorry to say.”

Earlier, Nalin had trolled Ramaswamy, saying, America is “NOT an idea. Otherwise Liberia, which has a similar constitution, would be like the US.”

“Also, the makeup isn’t working for you.”

Vivek Ramaswamy for Ohio Governor

A staunch supporter of Donald Trump and his former running mate in the 2024 Presidential election, Vivek Ramaswamy announced his candidacy to serve as the next Governor of Ohio after he pulled out as the co-head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) alongside Elon Musk earlier this year.

The 39-year old Ohio native is seeking to replace term-limited Governor Mike DeWine – a fellow Republican – in the 2026 gubernatorial contest. Ramaswamy has never held elective office before, but gained attention during his unsuccessful 2024 campaign for the Republican presidential nomination won by Trump.

The election for the Governor of Ohio is scheduled to take place in 2026.