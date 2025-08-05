Nikki Haley's strong message to Trump after tariff threats to India over Russian oil: ‘Don’t give China a pass…’

Nikki Haley criticised the Trump administration for a double standard in its oil trade policy. She condemned the tariff pause for Chinese oil imports while warning against straining ties with India, a key US ally buying Russian oil.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published5 Aug 2025, 09:18 PM IST
Nikki Haley slams Donald Trump’s China tariff pause, warns it risks US-India ties. (Justin Tang /The Canadian Press via AP)
Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the United Nations, on Tuesday (August 5) criticised the Trump administration for what she called a double standard in its approach to oil trade with Russia, warning against straining US-India ties.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Haley said, “India should not be buying oil from Russia. But China, an adversary and the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, got a 90-day tariff pause. Don’t give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India.”

Haley’s comment comes amid the Trump administration granting a temporary pause on tariffs affecting China despite its oil imports. The move has drawn criticism from Haley who argue it sends the wrong message to strategic partner like India and emboldens China.

This is a developing story.

