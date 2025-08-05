Nikki Haley's strong message to Trump after tariff threats to India over Russian oil: ‘Don’t give China a pass…’

Nikki Haley, former US Ambassador to the United Nations, on Tuesday (August 5) criticised the Trump administration for what she called a double standard in its approach to oil trade with Russia, warning against straining US-India ties.

Advertisement

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Haley said, “India should not be buying oil from Russia. But China, an adversary and the number one buyer of Russian and Iranian oil, got a 90-day tariff pause. Don’t give China a pass and burn a relationship with a strong ally like India.”

Advertisement