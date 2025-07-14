Nine killed, 30 injured in fire at Massachusetts assisted living facility; residents seen screaming for help

Nine people were killed during a fire in an assisted living facility in Massachusetts, while as many as 30 people were injured. People were seen hanging out of windows screaming for help, authorities said on Monday.

Many of those rescued were taken to local and regional hospitals, reported the Associated Press.

Besides the casualties, five firefighters also suffered injuries, said a statement by state Department of Fire Services.

A total of 70 people live in the house, reported AP.

Gabriel House on fire; plumes of smoke fill building Firefighters responded to the Gabriel House assisted living facility in Fall River at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday and were met with heavy smoke and flames at the front of the building, with occupants trapped inside, the state Department of Fire Services said in a news release.

The fire was out by Monday morning and firefighters were able to get inside and rescue numerous occupants. About 50 firefighters responded, including 30 who were off-duty.

“This is an unfathomable tragedy for the families involved and the Fall River community,” said Chief Jeffrey Bacon.

He told reporters “multiple people were hanging out the windows looking to be rescued.” Family members who showed up said police were trying to break windows.

‘Was freaking out…’ Leo Johnson, 45, of Fall River, told The Boston Globe he rushed over to find his 68-year-old mother, who lives on the top floor of Gabriel House.

“I was kinda freaking out because she wasn’t one of the ones outside,” he said. He eventually found her, saying she was outside soaking wet because the sprinklers were going off.

Fall River, which has about 94,000 people, is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Providence, Rhode Island.

The Fall River Police Department in a statement said that "without hesitation, officers entered the smoke-filled facility, breaking down doors and escorting residents to safety.

"Approximately a dozen non-ambulatory residents were physically carried out by our officers. Their bravery and quick action undoubtedly saved many lives.”