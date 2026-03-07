Nintendo becomes latest to sue US government over tariffs, here are the others seeking refund from Trump administration

Japanese video game company Nintendo on Friday filed a lawsuit in the US Court of International Trade seeking a refund for duties it paid to the US government as a result of President Donald Trump’s Tariffs.

According to a Bloomberg report, Nintendo America, in its lawsuit, said the tariffs paid were “unlawfully collected” and asked for a “prompt refund” to the company.

US Supreme Court struck down tariffs Following the US Supreme Court ruling on February 20, which held that the Trump administration overstepped its executive authority by using the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to unilaterally impose broad global tariffs, thousands of companies have filed lawsuits seeking refunds.

Court order tariff refunds On Wednesday, March 4, Judge Richard Eaton of the US Court of International Trade had ordered the federal government to begin refunding an estimated $130 billion to $166 billion in duties collected under the illegal framework.

"The law is clear," said Judge Eaton. “The duties were unlawful from the moment they were imposed. And that means that every single cent must be returned to the importer.”

The order applies to all importers of record whose entries were subject to these IEEPA duties, not just those who filed lawsuits.

Companies that sued Trump administration So far, over 2,000 lawsuits have been filed by companies seeking a refund and interest on the overpayments.

Other major companies that have filed refund lawsuits are:

Costco, FedEx, Goodyear, Bosch, Pandora Jewelry, Barnes & Noble, Revlon, BYD, Prada, Staples, Tom Ford Distribution, J Crew Group, Yokohama Tire, Yamazaki Mazak, Dole Fresh Fruit Company, GoPro, Toyota subsidiaries, Bumble Bee Foods and Kawasaki Motors.

They have argued that the Trump administration overstepped its authority under the IEEPA and that customs authorities denied requests for necessary calculation time to preserve refund eligibility.

When will they get refund Earlier this week, an appeals court rejected a Justice Department request to pause the process for 90 days.

While many seek immediate refunds, President Trump has indicated that litigation could keep these funds tied up in court for up to five years.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have introduced the Tariff Refund Act of 2026, which would mandate full refunds with interest within 180 days and prioritize small businesses.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), it cannot comply with immediate refund orders due to the sheer volume of work, which is estimated at millions of man-hours for over 330,000 importers.

CBP said it is developing a computerized process to automate refunds, which is expected to be ready in late April 2026.