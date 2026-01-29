‘No. 1’ fan Nicki Minaj meets Donald Trump, accidentally upstages him at White House – ‘Best president of all time’

Self-declared “number one fan” of US President Donald Trump, rap icon Nicki Minaj visited the White House on Wednesday and accidentally upstaged him.

She was visiting the White House for the rollout of “Trump Accounts,” a government-supported investment account for babies in the United States.

Minaj, who said that “hate” directed at the US president made her support him more, shared the stage with Trump.

The rapper, dressed in a furry white coat, embraced Trump and took the podium.

Also Read | Nicki Minaj backs Trump at UN, supporting his stance on persecuted Christians

‘Number one fan’ “I will say that I am probably the president's number one fan, and that's not going to change,” said Nicki Minaj, who wore a furry white coat as she embraced Trump and took the podium.

“And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all. It actually motivates me to support him more.”

She also said that she would not let the billionaire president's opponents “get away with bullying him, and you know, the smear campaigns. It's not going to work.”

The Trinidadian star, 43, said, “He has a lot of force behind him, and God is protecting him. Amen.”

Trump, who had earlier joked that he would grow out his nails to emulate the rapper, then held her hand while another speaker took the podium.

View full Image Nicki Minaj and President Donald Trump hold hands during the launch of a program known as Trump Accounts at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) ( AP )

Nicki Minaj upstages Trump At the White House, while meeting auto workers, Nicki Minaj shook hands and hugged people in the room and was completely in the zone while the US president stood in the background.

Donald Trump joked, “They forgot I was here now”.

The self-proclaimed “Queen of Rap” is known for her shape-shifting musical and fashion styles – but she has also radically modified her politics in recent years.

Previously a critic of Trump's hardline immigration policies, Minaj has, in recent years, moved to praising his leadership.

In November, she made a surprise appearance at the United Nations to call for an end to faith-based persecution in Nigeria, an allegation by the Trump administration which the government there denies.

What are the ‘Trump accounts’ for babies? The White House is setting up these investment accounts for newborns in the next three years with initial government seed money. Trump and his Republican Party have been seeking to address voters' affordability concerns ahead of the November midterm elections.

The US Treasury says it will deposit $1,000 into investment accounts for all children born between 2025 and 2028, with some 25 million families estimated to be eligible.

The government will invest the money in low-cost index funds that grow tax-deferred. Income taxes are due upon withdrawal.

The accounts officially come online on July 4 this year, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said more than 500,000 families have already signed up.