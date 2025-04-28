’NO BORDER. IT WAS MEANT TO BE!’: As Canada votes today, Donald Trump touts 51st proposal again

Donald Trump has long flouted ambitions of making Canada the 51st state of the US. Now, with Canada currently voting to elect its new Prime Minister, the POTUS touted his Canada dreams again.

Trump's latest Truth Social post shredded any illusions that the POTUS was cutting Canada any slack. The US President claimed that the Canada-US border was artificial.

“…if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America. No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE! America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!” Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.

Canada elections: Mark Carney vs Pierre Poilievre Millions of Canadians are all set to cast their ballots, as Mark Carney, and Pierre Poilievre face it off against each other for the PM's post.

The elections were called after former Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped down from his party and government posts earlier this year. Liberal Leader Mark Carney took over as the PM after Trudeau.

Poilievre asks Trump to ‘stay out of Canada election’ Responding to Donald Trump's post, Pierre Poilievre asked the POTUS to “stay out of our (Canada) election.”

Pierre Poilievre posted on X : “The only people who will decide the future of Canada are Canadians at the ballot box. Canada will always be proud, sovereign and independent and we will NEVER be the 51st state.”

What Carney said about Trump's Canada ambition Mark Carney has argued that only he has the mettle to confront Trump — pointing to crisis-management experience on his resume from helping to steer Canada through the 2008 recession as its central bank governor to managing the fallout of Brexit as the UK's central banker, reported Politico.

How does Canada vote? Voters in Canada will elect all 343 members of the House of Commons, with one representative for each constituency. The election process involves only one round of voting, with no primaries or runoffs.