’NO BORDER. IT WAS MEANT TO BE!’: As Canada votes today, Donald Trump touts 51st proposal again

Donald Trump has long flouted ambitions of making Canada the 51st state of the US. Now, with Canada currently voting to elect its new Prime Minister, the POTUS touted his Canada dreams again.

“…if Canada becomes the cherished 51st. State of the United States of America. No more artificially drawn line from many years ago. Look how beautiful this land mass would be. Free access with NO BORDER. ALL POSITIVES WITH NO NEGATIVES. IT WAS MEANT TO BE! America can no longer subsidize Canada with the Hundreds of Billions of Dollars a year that we have been spending in the past. It makes no sense unless Canada is a State!” Donald Trump posted on Truth Social.