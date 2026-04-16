‘No ceasefire extension asked’: US clears air, signals talks are active with Iran | WATCH

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt on Wednesday dismissed reports that the US had formally sought a ceasefire extension. However, high-level diplomatic engagements with Iran remain active and, ‘productive, and ongoing’. She further added that the next round of talks are likely to take place in Pakistan.

"Bad reporting this morning that we had formally requested an extension of the ceasefire. That is not true at this moment," Leavitt said during a press briefing.

She added that the US remains engaged in continuous diplomatic discussions. "We remain very much engaged in these negotiations, in these talks. You heard from the Vice President and the President this week that these conversations are productive and ongoing, and that's where we are right now," she said.

Leavitt further indicated that the US administration remains cautiously optimistic about the direction of the talks. "We feel good about the prospects of a deal. The President mentioned that in his interview yesterday," she noted, adding that Iran had been made aware of the US' negotiating position.

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"It is in the best interest of Iran to meet the President's demands. I think he's made his red lines in these negotiations very clear to the other side. We are continuing to see how these conversations go," she said.

The statement comes against the backdrop of intensified diplomatic engagement involving regional and global players, as efforts continue to bring stability after weeks of conflict.

About the venue of next possible talks, she said, “"They would very likely be in the same place as they were last time...They (Pakistan) are the only mediator in this negotiation, while there have been many countries around the world that want to offer their help. The President feels it's important to continue to streamline this communication through the Pakistanis, and so that's what continues to take place”

Amidst a fragile two-week ceasefire and a looming naval blockade, Pakistan's Army chief Asim Munir arrived in Tehran on Wednesday.

His high-stakes visit is seen as a final-hour attempt to resuscitate peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran after the "Islamabad Talks" ended without a breakthrough.

General Munir, accompanied by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, was received by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

His high-stakes visit is seen as a final-hour attempt to resuscitate peace negotiations between Washington and Tehran after the "Islamabad Talks" ended without a breakthrough.

According to Iranian state media and diplomatic sources, the delegation is carrying a specific new message from the United States intended to outline a framework for a second round of high-level negotiations.

This diplomatic push in Tehran comes as US President Donald Trump indicated that, while he is not considering extending the ongoing two-week ceasefire, a negotiated settlement remains the preferred path.

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Speaking to ABC News' Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl, the US President expressed confidence that extending the truce would not be necessary, remarking, "I think you're going to be watching an amazing two days ahead. I really do."

Building on this sentiment, when questioned on whether the hostilities would conclude through a deal or the neutralisation of Iranian capabilities, Trump emphasised the benefits of a diplomatic resolution.

"It could end either way, but I think a deal is preferable because then they can rebuild," he stated, adding that "no matter what, we took out the radicals."

The urgency for such a breakthrough was further highlighted by Trump's suggestion that additional talks could materialise within the next 48 hours.