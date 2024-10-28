No E. coli in McDonald burgers, test rules out link to deadly outbreak in US

McDonald's has confirmed that no E. coli was found in its beef patties after food poisoning cases. The Quarter Pounders will return to the menu, and the likely contamination source was silvered onions from a single supplier, which McDonald's will cease using.

Published28 Oct 2024, 09:22 AM IST
Earlier it was reported that fifty people fell ill after eating after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.
Earlier it was reported that fifty people fell ill after eating after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders.(Pexels)

Days after several people fell sick due to food poisoning linked to E. coli bacteria after consuming McDonald's patties in the US, the fast food chain has clarified that no E. coli bacteria was detected in its beef patties samples, reported NBC news on Sunday. 

The company spokesperson also announced that McDonald's Quarter Pounders beef patties are set to return to the menu after the tests by the Colorado Agriculture Department failed to detect the presence of E. coli in the samples. 

The most likely source of contamination, which resulted in food poisoning among many people, was silvered onions from a single source, said the company spokesperson, adding that McDonald's will end the supply of onion rings from that source soon.

“We remain very confident that any contaminated product related to this outbreak has been removed from our supply chain and is out of all McDonald’s restaurants,” Reuters quoted fast-food chain's Chief Supply Chain Officer Cesar Pina's statement.

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 09:22 AM IST
No E. coli in McDonald burgers, test rules out link to deadly outbreak in US

