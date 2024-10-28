No E. coli in McDonald burgers, test rules out link to deadly outbreak in US

McDonald's has confirmed that no E. coli was found in its beef patties after food poisoning cases. The Quarter Pounders will return to the menu, and the likely contamination source was silvered onions from a single supplier, which McDonald's will cease using.

Days after several people fell sick due to food poisoning linked to E. coli bacteria after consuming McDonald's patties in the US, the fast food chain has clarified that no E. coli bacteria was detected in its beef patties samples, reported NBC news on Sunday.

The company spokesperson also announced that McDonald's Quarter Pounders beef patties are set to return to the menu after the tests by the Colorado Agriculture Department failed to detect the presence of E. coli in the samples.

The most likely source of contamination, which resulted in food poisoning among many people, was silvered onions from a single source, said the company spokesperson, adding that McDonald's will end the supply of onion rings from that source soon.