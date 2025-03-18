‘No evidence…misleading and damaging’: Bangladesh’s interim govt objects Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘Islamist Caliphate’ remark

While slamming the US intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard's remarks on minorities' persecution in the the country, the Bangladesh interim government on Monday termed her remarks “misleading and damaging” to the nation's progress, adding they are “not based on any evidence or specific allegations” and objected to connect the country to any form of “Islamic Caliphate”.

"This statement is both misleading and damaging to the image and reputation of Bangladesh, a nation whose traditional practice of Islam has been famously inclusive and peaceful, and that has made remarkable strides in its fight against extremism and terrorism," Bangladesh's interim government stated in a Facebook post.

Advertisement

The post further read, “Gabbard's comments are not based on any evidence or specific allegations. They paint an entire nation with a broad and unjustified brush. Bangladesh, like many countries around the world, has faced challenges with extremism, but it has continuously worked in partnership with the international community, including the US, to address these issues through law enforcement, social reforms, and other counterterrorism efforts. Bangladesh strongly condemns any efforts to link the country to any form of ‘Islamist caliphate’.”

"Political leaders and public figures should base their statements, especially about the most sensitive issues, on actual knowledge and take care not to reinforce harmful stereotypes, to fan fears, and potentially even stoke sectarian tensions. In support of our shared global efforts to combat extremism and terrorism, the interim government of Bangladesh remains committed to engaging in constructive dialogue based on facts and on respect for the sovereignty and security of all nations," the statement said.

Advertisement

US Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard's comment on Bangladesh US administration under President Donald Trump is worried about the “longtime unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Christians” in Bangladesh, Gabbard, who is in India, said while speaking to NDTV. "The longtime unfortunate persecution, killing, and abuse of religious minorities like Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, and others has been a major area of concern for the US government and President Trump and his administration, she remarked.

"Once again with the threat of Islamist terrorists and their global effort rooted in the same ideology and has the same objective, which is to rule and govern with an Islamist caliphate. This affects people of other religion and they choose to carry this out through violent means,” she added mentioning the talks are at the initial point between his incoming cabinet and the Bangladesh government.