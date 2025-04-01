‘No exemptions this time,’ Donald Trump to announce ‘country-based’ reciprocal tariffs on April 2

US President Donald Trump is scheduled to announce reciprocal tariffs on Wednesday, April 2, during an event in the White House Rose Garden, Bloomberg reported, citing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Trump is expected to declare “country-based” tariffs during the event, which will be attended by the Cabinet members.

“The president will be announcing a tariff plan that will roll back the unfair trade practices that have been ripping off our country for decades,” Leavitt said. “It’s time for reciprocity and it’s time for a president to take the historic change to do what’s right for the American people," she added.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News that the tariff announcement would commence at 3 pm (EST).

Leavitt did not share further details on the rate of reciprocal tariffs and countries expected to be impacted. However, she assured that there are “no exemptions at this time."

Reciprocal tariffs on all countries On Sunday, Trump, while addressing the reporters, confirmed his plans to introduce reciprocal tariffs with “all countries.”

On his plans to impose universal tariffs or levy separate tariffs on individual countries, Trump said, “You’re going to see in two days, which is maybe tomorrow night or probably Wednesday.”

He further added, “They’re reciprocal. So whatever they charge us, we charge them, but we’re being nicer than they were. They took advantage of us, and we are going to be very nice by comparison to what they were. The numbers will be lower than what they’ve been charging us, and in some cases may be substantially lower.”

Example of India Previously, Leavitt cited examples of tariff rates from the European Union, Japan, India, and Canada, indicating that these countries are expected to witness reciprocal tariffs.

“This makes it virtually impossible for American products to be imported into these markets, and it has put a lot of Americans out of business and out of work over the past several decades,” Leavitt said.