No formal US-Iran agreement expected today despite Trump's claims of progress: Report

Despite US President Donald Trump suggesting that a deal between Washington and Tehran had been “largely negotiated,” a senior US administration official said a formal agreement is not expected to be signed on Sunday as negotiations over key elements remain unresolved, according to CNN.

The news outlet, citing administration officials, reported that several major components of the proposed arrangement are still under discussion as both sides continue efforts to finalize a framework aimed at easing tensions in West Asia.

Iran agrees in principle to reopen Strait of Hormuz According to the outlet, one US administration official said Iran has agreed in principle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and dispose of its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of the evolving negotiations with Washington.

However, officials said important details remain unsettled, including the mechanism for disposing of the uranium stockpile and the duration of any future moratorium on uranium enrichment.

The official also noted that sanctions relief and the unfreezing of Iranian assets would only be considered after Tehran follows through on commitments related to reopening the Strait and curbing aspects of its nuclear programme.

The exact financial value of any relief package has also not yet been determined.

Trump says US will not ‘rush into a deal’ The latest developments came shortly after Trump said Washington would not “rush into a deal” with Iran and insisted that pressure on Tehran would remain until a final agreement is completed and signed.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US “blockade” on Iranian ports would remain in place.

“The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side,” Trump wrote.

“The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right.”

Trump attacks Obama-era nuclear agreement Trump also sharply criticized the Iran nuclear agreement negotiated during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

“One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration,” Trump wrote.

“It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon.”

Trump argued that the negotiations currently being pursued by his administration were fundamentally different.

“Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration — THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!” he stated.

Trump says ties with Iran becoming ‘productive’ Despite maintaining a hardline position, Trump suggested relations between Washington and Tehran were improving during the ongoing negotiations.

“There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one,” he wrote.

“They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb.”

Iran has repeatedly maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful civilian purposes and has denied seeking nuclear weapons capability.

Earlier claims of breakthrough On Saturday, Trump posted that an agreement between Washington and Tehran had been “largely negotiated.”

He also said the United States was holding discussions with leaders from multiple countries regarding regional peace and security efforts connected to the Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.

However, CNN reported that officials remain uncertain whether the current draft framework will ultimately result in a final and binding agreement between the two sides.

The ongoing negotiations come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East following months of conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Also Read | Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional one, says Trump

Pezeshkian says no decision in Iran made without approval of Supreme Leader Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that no major decision in the Islamic Republic is taken without the approval of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, as Tehran continues diplomatic engagements with Washington.

Speaking during a visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Pezeshkian said all positions taken by the government must align with the views of the Supreme Leader and the country’s national security institutions.

‘No decision’ outside Supreme Leader’s framework “I have always tried to ensure that no statement is made that contradicts the opinion of the Supreme Leader or that no position is taken that would fuel disagreements between the pillars of governance and allow the enemy to exploit it,” Pezeshkian said, according to a statement released by his office.

The Iranian president added that all major policy decisions, especially those involving diplomacy and foreign affairs, are made within the framework of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and with the approval of the Supreme Leader.

“No decision in the Islamic Republic of Iran will be made outside the framework of the Supreme National Security Council and without the coordination and permission of the Supreme Leader,” he said.

“And when a decision is made in the field of diplomacy, all institutions, platforms, and movements must support it so that a single and coherent voice from the Islamic Republic of Iran is transmitted to the world.”

The remarks come amid ongoing diplomatic discussions between Iran and the United States aimed at easing regional tensions and potentially reaching a broader agreement related to Iran’s nuclear programme and security issues in West Asia.

Iran says nuclear programme is peaceful According to Press TV, Pezeshkian also reiterated that Iran remains willing to reassure the international community that it is not pursuing nuclear weapons.

“We are ready to assure the world that we are not seeking nuclear weapons and are not seeking unrest in the region,” he said.

Iran has consistently maintained that its nuclear programme is intended for peaceful civilian purposes, including energy production, medical applications and scientific research.

Tehran argues that these activities are permitted under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Iran accuses Israel of fuelling instability Pezeshkian also accused Israel of contributing to instability in the region.

“It is the Israeli regime that uses every opportunity to keep war and instability alive,” he said, according to Press TV.