No income tax in US? Here's what Donald Trump proposes amid his tariff push

President Trump suggested that the income tax might be nearly eliminated as a result of revenue from tariffs.

“Over the next couple of years, I think we'll substantially be cutting and maybe cutting out completely, but we'll be cutting income tax. Could be almost completely cutting it because the money we're taking in is going to be so large," Reuters quoted Trump's remarks to US military service members on Thursday.

The US President, who has often defended whopping tariffs on trading partners, proposed a tariff dividend to Americans earlier this month. He called out people who criticised tariffs and pledged a dividend of at least $2,000 per person, excluding high-income individuals.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump wrote, “People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER.”

He promised dividends to Americans and said, “We are taking in Trillions of Dollars and will soon begin paying down our ENORMOUS DEBT, $37 Trillion. Record Investment in the USA, plants and factories going up all over the place. A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.”