‘No Kings’: 7 Million Americans take to the streets in massive anti-Trump protests

‘No Kings’ Protests in US: Millions of Americans took to the streets on Saturday in one of the largest single-day nationwide demonstrations in United States history, as the “No Kings” protests spread across all 50 states to denounce President Donald Trump’s leadership and policies.

How large were the ‘No Kings’ protests in US? According to organisers, more than 7 million people participated in demonstrations across 2,700 cities nationwide, marking what they called “one of the largest single-day nationwide demonstrations in US history.”

In New York City, more than 100,000 protesters filled Times Square, waving placards reading “No Kings,” “Democracy, Not Dynasty,” and “Power to the People.”

Smaller yet significant crowds gathered in Denver, San Diego, Charlotte, and San Francisco, while large processions were reported in Washington D.C., Los Angeles, and Chicago.

‘No Kings’ Protest: Why are Americans protesting? Demonstrators expressed outrage over a range of Trump administration policies — from immigration enforcement to perceived attacks on democratic institutions.

Organisers said key themes of the protest included “threats to democracy,” ICE raids, troop deployments in US cities, and cuts to federal health and welfare programmes.

“We’re here to remind this government that the United States is a democracy, not a monarchy,” said one protester in Washington. “We don’t take orders from a king.”

The protests come amid a prolonged federal government shutdown, as Republican lawmakers and the White House remain at an impasse with Democrats over a funding bill — a backdrop that has intensified public frustration.

Were the ‘No Kings’ demonstrations peaceful?

Despite the vast turnout, the day was largely peaceful. Police in several major cities reported minimal disturbances and commended demonstrators for their cooperation.

In San Diego, police thanked the crowds for their conduct. “Thanks for keeping it classy, San Diego,” said SDPD Lt. Travis Easter in a video on social media. More than 25,000 people gathered “peacefully and responsibly,” he added.

In Charlotte, police confirmed there were no arrests or incidents. “We appreciate everyone who came out and helped make this a safe and respectful event for all,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said in a statement.

However, Denver Police reported a handful of arrests after a small group of protesters ignored dispersal orders. “While most demonstrators left downtown after the planned march, a smaller group remained,” officials said.

How did the ‘No Kings’ protests unfold nationwide in US? In San Francisco, hundreds gathered on Ocean Beach, forming human letters to spell out “No Kings” and “Yes on 50.”

Hayley Wingard, dressed as the Statue of Liberty, said it was her first protest: “Only recently I began to view Trump as a dictator.”

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi joined marchers along Market Street, wearing a symbolic broken crown — a gesture widely shared on social media.

In Portland, the demonstration took on a more festive tone. Around 40,000 protesters marched through downtown streets, with hundreds donning inflatable animal costumes. “If Donald Trump ordered a riot, Portland delivered a carnival,” one observer remarked.

FULL STATEMENT FROM NO KINGS PROTEST ORGANISERS In one of the largest single-day nationwide demonstrations in U.S. history, nearly seven million Americans gathered today, 2 million more than June, in over 2,700 cities and towns for the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action, standing together in nonviolent defiance of authoritarianism and affirming that this nation belongs to its people, not to kings.

With more than 2,700 lawful and peaceful protests across all 50 states, today's mobilization was 14 times larger than both of President Trump's presidential inaugurations combined, marking a historic moment of unity and resistance. From rural communities to major metropolitan centers, the message was clear: America will not be ruled by fear, force, or one man's power grab.

While the Republican-led government shutdown continues to wreak havoc, forcing hundreds of thousands of families to go without pay and cutting off critical services, the people they represent are stepping up to lead. Across districts, neighbors are organizing, marching, and demanding a government that serves the many, not the powerful few.

Our work continues in big cities and small towns around this country and we will not back down to President Trump's continued abuse of power. There will be regular opportunities in the coming days and weeks to take action with No Kings and we will be regularly sharing community rights resources.

In response to this historic day of action, the No Kings Coalition issued the following statements:

"Today, millions of Americans stood together to reject authoritarianism and remind the world that our democracy belongs to the people, not to one man's ambition," said Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg, Co-Founders, Indivisible. "Authoritarians want us to believe resistance is futile, but every person who turned out today proved the opposite. This movement isn't about a single protest; it's about a growing chorus of Americans who refuse to be ruled. Trump may want a crown, but in this country, there are no kings."

What’s next for the ‘No Kings’ movement? Organisers say Saturday’s protests were just the beginning of a broader movement intended to defend democratic norms and hold the administration accountable.

With tensions rising in Washington and the shutdown continuing, activists say they plan to sustain pressure through continued marches, local actions, and digital campaigns.

As dusk fell across the country, many protesters vowed to keep up the fight — chanting, “No kings, no crowns, no tyrants in our town.”