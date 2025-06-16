‘No Kings’ anti-Trump protests: LA Mayor extends curfew amid ICE raids and rising public anger — here’s why

‘No Kings’ anti-Trump protests: Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Sunday said that a nightly curfew in the city will continue for “a couple more days”. The announcement came on the ninth day of protests that have seen US President Donald Trump launch a military-backed crackdown.

Karen Bass issued an overnight curfew on June 10 from 8 pm to 6 am (local time) to stop vandalism and looting in the Los Angeles downtown area, the heart of the protests.

Why are people protesting? People began protesting on June 6 to oppose immigration raids launched by the Trump administration to detain undocumented migrants in the Latino-dominant city in Democrat-led California, reported AFP.

The rallies had been mostly peaceful and confined to a small area of Downtown Los Angeles, but were marred by occasional and eye-catching violence, which President Trump used as a pretext to send in 4,000 National Guard and 700 Marines.

The extraordinary deployment came over the protests of local officials who have insisted that the situation was under control, according to AFP.

Mayor uncertain, “Cannot predict how many more days” Bass said on Sunday that she is hoping that the number of people behind the violent incidents "will taper off", reported AFP.

"So I know the curfew will be on for at least a couple more days," she said in an interview with local news channel, KTLA, adding that she cannot predict how many more days exactly.

"We don't know how many raids are going to happen, we don't know what the character of the raids will be, and every time that happens, it really generates a lot of anger in the city," she said.

Trump unfazed, ramps up deportation efforts Trump, seemingly unbothered by the protests on Sunday, ordered federal authorities to increase their deportation efforts, including in Los Angeles, reported AFP.

Trump said on social media that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents had been subjected to "violence, harassment and even threats" and ordered them to "do all in their power" to effect mass deportations, AFP said.

Raids have caused “anger and fear” Bass also spoke about the anger and fear that the raids by ICE have generated in Los Angeles, highlighting the hostile situation in the city.

"People are afraid to leave their homes," she said, adding that raids have at times felt “indiscriminate.”

"This is the United States. You are not supposed to have to show your papers if you go out in public," Bass said. "It's hard for me to believe it's targeted," she added.

LA remains peaceful after “No Kings” protest against Trump Los Angeles was mostly calm on Sunday after a massive protest a day earlier, part of the "No Kings" series of anti-Trump protests across the country. The rally saw thousands of people coming out on the streets to condemn the raids and the military crackdown, reported AFP.