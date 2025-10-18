‘No Kings’ mass protests against Trump’s policies begin, Republicans call them ‘hate America’ rallies

People across Washington and the United States have started to gather to participate in the “No Kings” demonstrations against President Donald Trump's policies on immigration, education and more – protests that the Republican parties have termed as “Hate America” rallies. This is also the third mass mobilisation protest since Donald Trump returned to power.

The protests also come at a time when most federal programs and services are shut due to a government shutdown after a deadlock between the Democrats and the Republicans.

Apart from criticising Trump's policies, the demonstrators are also frustrated at the criticism of their reasons for the protests.

In Bethesda, Maryland, one demonstrator held a sign reading, “Nothing is more patriotic than protesting.” In Washington, DC, Brian Reymann carried a large American flag and said being called a terrorist all week by Republicans was despicable, AP reported.

“This is America. I disagree with their politics, but I don’t believe that they don’t love this country. I believe they are misguided. I think they are power hungry. The vilification of others that this country has adopted right now – it's sad, it’s pathetic and it’s terrifying,” Reymann said.

The organisers expect more than 2500 “No Kings” rallies in cities large and small. Not just the US, some protests are also happening outside the country. Some hundred protesters gathered outside the US embassy in London. Some more are protesting in Madrid and Barcelona.

By Saturday morning in Northern Virginia, many protesters were walking on overpasses across roads heading into Washington, DC, and several hundred people gathered in the circle near Arlington National Cemetery, near where Trump is considering building an arch across the bridge from the Lincoln Memorial.

US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican, on Friday echoed a common refrain among the GOP on the No Kings protests.

Addressing a press conference, Mike Johnson said, “Tomorrow the Democrat leaders are going to join for a big party out on the National Mall. They’re going to descend on our Capitol for their much anticipated, so-called No Kings rally. We refer to it by its more accurate description: The hate America rally.”