'No Kings' protest in US against Donald Trump: Significance, street closures and curfew possibilities, a complete guide

The 'No Kings' protest movement will be organized on June 14 across the United States, which has been called for to protest against Donald Trump's "rising authoritarianism", according to those who are leading this movement.

What is the No Kings protest about? This call for a coordinated protest across the country comes after the announcement of Donald Trump's military parade in Washington DC. It is being estimated that nearly 3 million people may assemble in these 'No Kings' protests across the United States, which coincides with the parade to commemorate the 250th birthday of the US Army.

"We don’t do Kings. They’ve defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights, and slashed our services. The corruption has gone too. far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings," the description of the No Kings' protest website stated.

The preparations for the No Kings protest are currently underway, with the last update on the site reading, "We have added a required ALL NO KINGS HOST CALL on Wednesday evening. This will be a space where we will fill you in on our latest alignment going into No Kings weekend, and ensure you have up-to-date guidance to prepare you for No Kings Day. This call will lead directly into the Marshal Training on the same Zoom link. We strongly encourage all hosts to attend."

There are event hosting options, as well as host toolkits and options to register for an event, available on the No Kings official site. The map of all events happening across the country is also present on the site for further understanding of the magnitude of the protest call.

Will there be street closures? In some US regions, including streets adjacent to Bellingham City Hall in Bellingham's Lottie Street could see street closures, as the event's permit allows the same. Between Lincoln Avenue and Hess Road in Douglas County, there are possibilities of a curfew as the protest falls on the same day as the Parker Days Festival.

Other road closures and curfews could be checked with your respective local authorities before you hit the streets. The Rider Alerts page is also a feasible option to check traffic situations before traveling.