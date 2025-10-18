‘No Kings’ protests in US: Where, when, and what to know about nationwide rallies against Trump

Protesters are set to gather in large numbers on Saturday at thousands of locations across the United States, rallying against what many view as increasingly authoritarian actions by US President Donald Trump. This marks the second "No Kings" protest and the third major nationwide demonstration against the administration this year, unfolding amid rising clashes between federal authorities and demonstrators nationwide.

Some conservative politicians have criticised the protests as “Hate America” rallies, while others describe them as a “patriotic” defense of First Amendment right, according to AP. The number of scheduled events has reportedly increased to over 2,700, with online RSVPs from people intending to participate more than doubling just within the past week.

Protests are scheduled to take place across the country, including major cities like New York to small rural, unincorporated communities such as East Glacier Ridge, Montana, which has about 300 residents.

While speaking with Real America’s Voice outlet, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) stated, “They call it the ‘No Kings’ rally. We call it the ‘Hate America’ rally. [It will have] all the Marxists collected, all the antifa people, the [Black Lives Matter] remnants, the pro-Hamas wing of the Democrat Party, and they’re going to be out here screaming and wailing.”

As per the The Hill report, Joel Payne, the chief communications officer for MoveOn, one of about 300 organisations that make up the coalition supporting the protest, stated, “The American people have gotten to a place where they feel Donald Trump does not respect the norms of this country in terms of the balance of power, respecting minority rights, respecting the rights that we all count on like freedom of speech.”

He added, “There is a need to assert that in America we have no kings — not now, not ever.”

‘No Kings’ protests in October: What do organisers say? Ezra Levin, a key organiser of Saturday’s protests, described the demonstrations as a reaction to what he referred to as Trump’s “crackdown on First Amendment rights".

Protesters dressed as cartoon characters of (L-R) Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, US President Donald Trump and Deputy Chief of Staff to the President Steven Miller stand on the National Mall in Washington, DC, on October 17, 2025, to kick off the 'No Kings' protests planned for the weekend around the country.

Levin, who serves as co-executive director of the nonprofit Indivisible, highlighted Trump’s extensive immigration crackdown, his unprecedented threats to use federal authority to sway midterm elections, limitations on press freedom, and retaliation against political adversaries. He stated that these actions together pose a direct threat to constitutionally protected rights.

‘No Kings’ protest in June The previous “No Kings” protest occurred on June 14 in thousands of cities and towns nationwide, largely in opposition to a military parade in Washington celebrating the Army’s 250th anniversary, which also coincided with Trump’s birthday. At the time, “No Kings” organisers described the parade as a “coronation,” symbolising what they saw as Trump’s escalating authoritarian overreach.

During the Salt Lake City march in June, one protester lost their life. A safety volunteer fired at someone who was reportedly aiming a rifle at the demonstrators but accidentally hit and killed Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, a well-loved fashion designer.

