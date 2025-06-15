'No Kings' protest: Minnesota demonstrations cancelled after Democrat leaders shot

The 'No Kings' protests being held today across the United States saw a major setback after the Minnesota leg was cancelled after two Democrat leaders were shot early morning, resulting in the death of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her spouse. Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were also the victims of this shooting, with police suspecting that they were two among the long 'hit list' prepared by the shooter. According to reports, Governor Tim Walz' name also featured in this hit list, which was left behind by the suspect after the incident.

Fliers of 'No Kings' protest found inside suspect's car According to CBS, sources claim that there were fliers connected to the 'No Kings' protests that were found inside the suspect's vehicle. Moreover, a car was reportedly towed away from the Hortmans' home, and it had a license plate that said "police", say sources. Interestingly, the suspect, according to reports, was impersonating a police officer while carrying out his deeds.

A Minnesota State Patrol X Page showed glimpses of the documents seen in the suspect's car. The X Post reads,"Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution."

More than 50 individuals, including high-profile Democrat leaders and officials were a part of this list prepared by the suspect, Vance Luther Boelter, of Minnesota, who is employed with a security firm.

Protest called off In the wake of these incidents, the organizers of the No Kings protest in Minnesota issued a statement that read, “Out of an abundance of caution and in adherence to guidance from Governor Walz and the Minnesota State Patrol, all remaining No Kings events in Minnesota are being canceled immediately. This decision comes in light of the ongoing shelter-in-place order and the tragic shooting that targeted two elected officials and their spouses.”

“We are doing this in accordance with local and state guidance given the suspect is still at large impersonating a police officer. Our hearts are with the victims, their families, and the communities shaken by this violence. We are in close contact with our hosts, attendees, and state and local officials and remain committed to ensuring all other events around the country proceed peacefully and safely,” the statement continued.