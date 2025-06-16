‘No Kings’ rally: Police say one protester shot and killed in Utah

Police authorities have confirmed that a man who is believed to be a part of the Utah rally's peacekeeping team, suddenly shot a man during the ongoing ‘No Kings’ protest, according to an AP report. Police stated that they have recovered an AR-15 style rifle, along with a gas mask and a backpack, at the scene in Utah.

Who is the shooter? Police takes man into custody The alleged shooter has been identified as Arturo Gamboa, 24, who was taken into custody on a murder charge. It is still reportedly not known why he aimed his rifle at the Utah's ‘No Kings’ protestors and pulled the trigger, killed a man. The bullet hit bystander Arthur Folasa Ah Loo, 39, who died at the hospital.

Protestors had gathered in large numbers across the country on June 14 to protest against Donald Trump's immigration policies, which resulted in the raids in Los Angeles, leading to the deployment of the US National Guard by the White House.

“Detectives don't yet know why Gamboa pulled out a rifle or ran from the peacekeepers, but they accused him of creating the dangerous situation that led to Ah Loo's death. The Associated Press did not immediately find an attorney listed for Gamboa or contact information for his family in public records,” reads an AP report.