US President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday he would only use "economic force" and not military force against Canada. During a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Trump was asked whether he would also use the military to acquire Canada. Trump responded, “No, economic force.”

"Because Canada and the United States, that would really be something. You get rid of that artificially-drawn line and you take a look at what that looks like, and it would also be much better for national security — don’t forget, we basically protect Canada.”

"But here's the problem with Canada, so many friends up there, I love the Canadian people...but we spend hundreds of billions to protect it," he said.

Trump's plan to acquire Panama Canal, Greenland Since his election, Trump has repeatedly expressed his interest in gaining control of the Panama Canal and Greenland.

Trump, however, didn't assure that he won't won use “military or economic force” as he tries to control these areas. He said he needs Greenland and Panama Canal for “economic security”.

Greenland, home to a large US military base, is an autonomous territory of Denmark, a longtime US ally and a founding member of NATO. Trump cast doubts on the legitimacy of Denmark's claim to Greenland.

Meanwhile, the Panama Canal has been solely controlled by the eponymous country for more than 25 years. The US returned the Panama Canal Zone to the country in 1979 and ended its joint partnership in controlling the strategic waterway in 1999.

Trump went on to criticise former US President Jimmy Carter's decision to hand control of the Panama Canal back to Panama during his presidency. Carter, who passed away at the age of 100 on December 29, negotiated treaties that provided for the handover of the Panama Canal to Panama.

He said, "The Panama Canal is a disgrace." Trump was quoted as saying, "What took place at the Panama Canal, Jimmy Carter gave it to them for USD 1 and they were supposed to treat us well."

‘Substantial’ tariff on Canadian goods Trump also reiterated his threat to bring in a "substantial" tariff on Canadian goods unless the country took steps to increase security on the shared US border.

Trump claimed the US is subsidising Canada to the tune of $200 billion a year, an apparent reference to the US trade deficit and possible other factors.

The total US trade deficit in goods and services with Canada was $40.6 billion in 2023, according to US Census Bureau data. It’s driven by energy exports: the US buys more than 4 million barrels a day of Canadian crude oil during some months, Bloomberg reported.

Canadian PM hits back Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hit back at Trump over his recent comments about using “economic force” to annex Canada. He posted on X: “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.”

According to the BBC, the Trudeau government said it is considering imposing counter-tariffs if Trump follows through on the threat.

Trump said the US doesn’t need “anything” that Canada produces.

He said he’d rather make cars in Detroit instead of relying on the highly-integrated continental auto supply chain, and not buy Canadian lumber or dairy. When discussing lumber, Trump said he could use an executive order to “un-restrict” it, implying the US could ramp up domestic supply.

“They should be a state, that’s what I told Trudeau when he came down,” Trump said, an apparent reference to a dinner meeting at Mar-a-Lago between him and the Canadian prime minister in late November.