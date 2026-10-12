No more government ads paid by taxpayer money: New York judge blocks US President Donald Trump’s publicity campaign

A federal judge in New York has temporarily blocked some government ads. The ads praise President Donald Trump and were paid for with taxpayer money.

Judge Jennifer Rochon issued the order on the night of 11 October. It also halts any public money payments linked to airing these ads, Bloomberg reported.

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The order lasts 14 days while she weighs a longer block. The ads have run on cable and broadcast channels across the US in recent weeks. Democrats and other Trump critics opposed them. At least one top Senate Republican also objected.

The US Justice Department told the judge that the ads would stop after Sunday. It said Homeland Security had no plans to buy more spots. It also said it would not use Congress-approved money on similar contracts.

But the judge was not convinced. She said the challengers would suffer harm that cannot be undone. She said a temporary halt serves the public interest. She also did not think the dispute had become irrelevant.

The challengers include an Alabama Democratic candidate for state office. A union's political advocacy arm and a government watchdog group also joined. They accuse the White House of breaking a law passed by Congress.

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That law bars taxpayer money from being used for unapproved publicity and propaganda. The coalition welcomed the court's swift action. It said the president had no legal reason to use government funds to influence elections.

Second lawsuit A second lawsuit is pending in Washington. The Democratic National Committee filed it. Both lawsuits claim that the ads aim to influence voters before the midterms. They say using public money puts Democrats at a disadvantage. A judge has not yet ruled on the committee's request.

The ads show photo montages and video clips of Trump. They cover his policies, including the war against Iran and operations in Venezuela.

According to the New York Times, Trump directed Russell Vought to use government funds. Vought heads the Office of Management and Budget. The contract was worth $20 million. The money came from the Department of Homeland Security.

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White House’s defence The White House calls the ads presidential public service announcements. It says Trump is not running in the November elections. It also says that the ads do not support any specific candidate.

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After criticism from both parties, Trump announced a change earlier in October. He said he would personally pay for future ads. He would also use his MAGA Inc. super PAC.

According to his opponents, this does not fix the problem. Millions of taxpayer dollars were already spent. New ads are ready but have not run yet. The contractor is holding them.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.