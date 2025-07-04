Soham Parekh breaks silence on moonlighting at US startups: ‘No one likes to work 140 hours a week…’

Indian software engineer Soham Parekh has defended himself after being accused of moonlighting for multiple Silicon Valley startups, saying he was forced to work up to 140 hours a week due to “extremely dire” financial circumstances.

The controversy began after Suhail Doshi, co-founder of Playground A and Mixpanel, alleged on X (formerly Twitter) that Parekh had been “preying on YC companies” and that most of the work showcased on his resume was fake.

Since then, several startup founders have claimed that Parekh impressed during interviews but failed to meet expectations after being hired.

Soham Parekh defends himself: ‘I am not proud’ In an interview with the TBPN YouTube channel, Parekh admitted, “I’m not proud of what I’ve done. That’s not something I endorse either. But financial circumstances. No one really likes to work 140 hours a week, but I had to do it out of necessity. I was in extremely dire financial circumstances.”

“I'm not a very people person. I don't share much about what's going on with my life or my internal thought process. I was getting more stressed, thinking, hey, I want to come out of this situation. What should I do? So it wasn't really about outreach, but necessity. I thought that if I worked multiple places, I could help myself elevate the situation I was in much faster.” he added.