‘No one will ever replace my husband, but…’: Erika compares late Charlie Kirk to JD Vance, emotional speech goes viral

At a high-energy event held at Turning Point USA’s “This Is the Turning Point” campus tour stop at University of Mississippi, Erika Kirk paid a deeply personal tribute to her late husband Charlie Kirk and unexpectedly drew parallels between his legacy and that of Vice-President J.D. Vance. It marked her first major public appearance since Charlie’s assassination in September.

Stepping onto the packed arena, Erika opened by acknowledging the weight of the moment, saying she had “prayed on it” before making the decision to introduce Vance. With emotion evident in her voice, she told the thousands of students in attendance: “No one will ever replace my husband, but I do see some similarities in J.D.”

Also Read | Moment when Erika Kirk was introduced on stage by Charlie's old recording

Her remarks went beyond personal loss; she described the gathering as a purposeful “spiritual reclaiming of territory” — signalling that Turning Point USA’s mission continues under her leadership.

Erika expressed gratitude to the student audience, saying:

“You guys have no idea how helpful it is to have all you in my life … you make me feel even more connected to my husband. He didn’t leave us empty-handed. He built a machine. And all of you are a part of that.”

During her introduction of Vance, the two shared a warm embrace onstage — a moment that quickly went viral and sparked discussion across social media.

For Vance, the event also provided a platform to engage directly with students in a question-and-answer session. When asked about his wife Usha Vance’s faith, he said:

“Now, most Sundays, Usha will come with me to church… Do I hope, eventually, that she is somehow moved by the same thing that I was moved by in church? Yeah, I honestly do wish that because I believe in the Christian gospel…”

“But if she doesn’t, then God says everybody has free will… that doesn’t cause a problem for me. That’s something you work out with your friends, with your family, with the person that you love.”