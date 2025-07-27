‘No Phones, No Peeking’: Yet Zohran Mamdani's ultra-private wedding photos go viral

New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani recently hosted a lavish wedding celebration at his family’s sprawling estate in Uganda. The event, described as a three-day extravaganza, was reportedly marked by tight security, celebrity-style arrangements, and a guest list that included prominent personalities.

Advertisement

According to a New York Post report, the celebrations were held at Mamdani’s family home on Buziga Hill, a posh neighbourhood near Kampala, the Ugandan capital. The estate, surrounded by lush gardens and boasting a panoramic view of Lake Victoria, was heavily guarded, with special forces-style security personnel stationed at multiple gates. A cellphone jamming system was also reportedly in place.

Mamdani, 33, who represents New York’s 36th Assembly District and is considered a rising figure in city politics, had earlier eloped with artist and animator Rama Duwaji, 27, in February. The couple reportedly chose to host the formal celebrations in Mamdani’s hometown with his filmmaker mother Mira Nair and political theorist father Mahmood Mamdani.

Footage and images from the venue, now going viral on social media, show the compound transformed with fairy lights, luxury vehicles arriving, and guests dancing to live music and DJs. Sources cited by The Post claim the guest list was strictly controlled, with the celebrations continuing until late in the night.

Advertisement

Residents near the estate told the publication they were largely unaware of the high-profile event, though some noted that Mamdani’s name had become familiar in the region thanks to his political rise in the US.

Zohran Mamdani, who was born in Kampala and moved to New York as a child, became a US citizen in 2018. He is known for his socialist stance and is considered one of the most vocal progressive politicians in the state legislature. His wedding celebration has drawn both admiration and curiosity online, especially for its grand scale and the contrast it highlighted between his political ideals and the luxurious setting.