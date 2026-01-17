No REAL ID? TSA to impose $45 fee at North Carolina airports starting February 1

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has decided to charge a $45 fee to passengers who attempt to board a flight without a REAL ID or another approved form of identification beginning February 1.

After January 31, any individual aged 18 or above who tries to board a domestic flight without a REAL ID will be required to pay the fee, failing which they will not be permitted to clear TSA screening and board their flight.

According to a statement, RDU Federal Security Director Jennifer Gordon stated, “Those who do not want to pay the $45 fee for the modernized ID verification still have time to get their REAL ID compliant driver’s license or another acceptable form of ID.”

Advertisement

“Verifying identity is a critical component of transportation security. While most travelers provide acceptable identification, it is our responsibility to confirm that passengers are who they claim to be. Ensuring the safety of the traveling public continues to be our highest priority," he added.

List of acceptable forms of ID REAL ID–compliant driver’s license or state-issued photo ID from a Department of Motor Vehicles (or equivalent authority) 2. State-issued Enhanced Driver’s License (EDL) or Enhanced ID (EID)

3. US passport

4. US passport card

5. DHS Trusted Traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, FAST)

6. US Department of Defense ID, including IDs issued to dependents

7. Permanent Resident Card

8. Border Crossing Card

9. Acceptable photo ID issued by a federally recognized Tribal Nation or Indian Tribe, including Enhanced Tribal Cards (ETCs)

Advertisement

10. HSPD-12 PIV card

11. Foreign government-issued passport

12. Canadian provincial driver’s license or Indian and Northern Affairs Canada card

13. Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC)

14. US Citizenship and Immigration Services Employment Authorization Card (I-766)

15. US Merchant Mariner Credential

16. Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC)

Meanwhile, North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Paul Tine said the state has been issuing REAL IDs for almost nine years and that more than five million residents, or around 58%, already possess one. With the new fee set to take effect, he encouraged those who do not yet have a REAL ID to visit NCREALID.gov to determine whether they need one and to understand the required documentation.

Advertisement