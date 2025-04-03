No ‘sexual’ or ‘romantic relationships’ with Chinese nationals: US to diplomats

US government personnel posted in China have been forbidden by Washington DC to have any romantic or sexual relationships with Chinese citizens, according to a new report.

Not just US government officials in China, their family members and contractors with security clearances are also barred from forming such relationships with Chinese nationals, as per a report by the Associated Press.

Four sources quoted by the wire agency said that the policy was imposed by departing US ambassador Nicholas Burns in January shortly before he left China.

What is the new US policy on relationships with Chinese nationals? A blanket “non-fraternisation policy”, as it is know, has been unheard of since the Cold War even though some US agencies already forbid their staff from such relationships. However, American diplomats in other country often date or marry citizens of the nations they are posted in.

A lighter version of the new directive was implemented last summer that banned US diplomats from having “romantic and sexual relations” with Chinese citizens working as guards and other support staff at the US Embassy and five consulates in China.

However, Burns made it a blanket ban days before Donald Trump was sworn in as President.

Two of the people with knowledge of the ban told the AP the new policy was first discussed last summer after members of Congress contacted Burns to express concern that restrictions on such relationships were not stringent enough.

Where is the new US policy applicable? The new policy covers US missions in mainland China, including the embassy in Beijing and consulates in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Shenyang and Wuhan, as well as the American consulate in the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong. It does not apply to US personnel stationed outside China.

The policy was communicated verbally and electronically to American personnel in China in January, but has not been publicly announced. Advertisement

Who is exempt? The only exception to the policy is US personnel with pre-existing relations with Chinese citizens; they can apply for exemptions. If the exemption is denied, they must end the relationship or leave their position, the sources were quoted as saying by AP. Anyone who violates the policy will be ordered to leave China immediately, the report said.

In recent years, tensions between Washington and Beijing have escalated over trade, technology and geopolitical competition, which has only been escalated by Donald Trump as he imposed a sweeping 54 per cent tariff on China on April 2. The new policy comes amid such tensions.