‘No ship can enter or leave’ — Trump claims Strait locked until Iran deal; mocks Iran leadership amid infighting claims

US President Donald Trump has claimed that the United States has “total control” over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that no vessel can pass through the key global oil chokepoint without approval from the US Navy.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump sharply criticised Iran’s leadership, alleging deep internal divisions and confusion within the regime.

“Iran is having a very hard time figuring out who their leader is! They just don’t know!”

He described an ongoing struggle between factions within Iran, claiming that “hardliners” were losing ground while “moderates” were gaining influence.

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“The infighting is between the ‘Hardliners,’ who have been losing BADLY on the battlefield, and the ‘Moderates,’ who are not very moderate at all… is CRAZY!”

Claims of maritime control Trump went on to make assertion about US dominance over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil shipments.

“We have total control over the Strait of Hormuz. No ship can enter or leave without the approval of the United States Navy.”

He added that the waterway had effectively been shut down under US oversight.

“It is ‘Sealed up Tight,’ until such time as Iran is able to make a DEAL!!!”

White House seeks ‘unified response’ from Iran White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Wednesday (April 22) the US is awaiting a consolidated position from Iran amid ongoing negotiations.

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“The White House and our intelligence community certainly have a good understanding. However, we want to see a unified response and a unified proposal.”

She noted discrepancies between Iran’s public messaging and private diplomatic signals.

“A lot of that public nonsense is not what we hear from them privately.”

‘Battle between pragmatists and hardliners’ Leavitt described internal divisions within Iran as a key factor shaping the current standoff.

“This is a battle between the pragmatists and the hardliners in Iran right now, and the President wants a unified response.”

She added that while a ceasefire is holding on the military front, broader US pressure tactics remain in place.

“There is a ceasefire with the military and kinetic strikes, but Operation Economic Fury continues.”

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Naval blockade and economic pressure continue The White House confirmed that US-led pressure on Iran extends beyond military operations, including a sustained naval blockade and economic measures.

“The effective and successful naval blockade continues, as well as ships and vessels that are moving to and from Iranian ports.”

Leavitt said no fixed deadline has been set for Iran’s response on next round of talks.

“The President has not set a firm deadline to receive an Iranian proposal… the timeline will be dictated by the Commander-in-Chief.”

Caution over Iran’s public messaging The White House also urged caution in interpreting statements from Iranian officials and state media.

“You guys all see a lot of different messaging coming out of Iran… I would caution you to take anything that they say at face value.”

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Leavitt emphasised that Iran’s public statements often diverge from its private negotiating stance.

“What they say publicly is much different from what they concede to the United States and our negotiating team privately.”

Trump’s remarks and the White House’s comments come amid escalating tensions in the region, including maritime confrontations, vessel seizures, and disruptions to shipping flows.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, and any attempt to restrict access could have far-reaching implications for global trade, oil markets, and geopolitical stability.